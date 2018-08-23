Homa Bay Assembly officials arrested

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

Drama ensued at a Homa Bay court when two County Assembly officials who have been evading arrest by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives, were arrested.

Clerk Bob Kephas and Senior Accounts Controller Maurice Amek (pictured) had presented themselves in court following an arrest warrant against them.

The two disappeared last Thursday when the EACC wanted to arrest them following an order issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. Their disappearance prompted Magistrate Obuto to issue an arrest warrant against them on Friday.

Police blocked the duo’s vehicle at the gate of the court, ejected their five lawyers who had ccompanied them, and drove them to Homa Bay Police Station.

The lawyers, including Ishmael Nyaribo and Daniel Bosire, complained to the magistrate, saying police were harassing their clients. Obuto directed that Kephas and Amek be arraigned later in the day.

Meanwhile, five former and current members of Assembly arrested last week on suspicion of misusing public funds were released on Sh2 million cash bail each and a surety of the same amount.

They are Principal Finance Officer Caroline Chepkemoi Sang’, cashier Edwin Okello, former Assembly Service Board member Judith Omogi, former Majority Leader Owino Ooro and his former Minority counterpart Isaac Nyandege.

The five were given the bonds on conditions that they would interfere with investigations and they would skip court proceedings among other conditions.

“I grant the accused persons bond on the above conditions. But I will be cancelled should there be any evidence of violating the bond terms,”said Obuto.

The seven were accused over alleged misappropriation of public funds worth Sh27.8 in financial years 2015- 2016 and 2016- 2017.

END.