Cane growers differ on new zoning policy

A proposal by the government to restrict delivery of cane to specific millers has left farmers and leaders in Nyanza sharply divided. Sections of farmers who spoke to People Daily welcomed the move, saying it will restore order in the sector and steer it back to prosperity.

They argued that zoning was the only way to save ailing State-owned sugar factories in the region, saying this is the best way to go and one that will restore order in the sugar sector.

“ We have new factories in this country whose success is directly attributed to cane poaching and this will be the road map to stop such practices,” said Samuel Otieno, a farmer in Muhoroni sugar belt.

However, another group has objected to introduction of cane zoning on grounds that it would lead to the collapse of the sector.

Sugarcane farmers within Nyando sugar belt under Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers opposed the planned re-introduction of sugarcane zoning, saying the move would cripple the sector even further. Vice chairman of the federation Atiang’ Atiang said that farmers should be allowed to sell to millers who will absorb their raw materials as well as make prompt payments.

According to Atiang, the plan would affect farmers in areas where millers were struggling to stay afloat, adding that they should be left to choose where they want to take their cane.

He said that cane zoning had in the past led to massive losses to the farmers, adding that some farmers are still owed debts running into millions of shillings by the factories.“We want farmers be allowed to freely deliver their products to factories they wish as long as they can get paid well and timely,” he said.

The plan by the government to reintroduce cane zoning has also attracted mixed reactions from leaders from the sugar belt, with a section opposing the move and others supporting it.