Kenya joins wind of change sweeping through Africa

By Thoya Ngumbao

Finally, it seems like our beloved continent is waking up to the perils of corruption. About time, you might say. After all, each year over US$50 billion of stolen assets flows out of Africa.

Misappropriated funds account for 25 percent loss of development resources, (that is one in every four shillings!) and over half of Africans report having paid a bribe. It is no wonder that over 40 percent of Africans live in poverty.

Cognisant of the corrosive economic, societal and cultural effects of graft, the AU designated 2018 as the year for “winning the fight against corruption.

Several treaties to ensure democracy, the rule of law and good governance have since been mooted. But whatever influence the AU may have, the fight against corruption will only be concretized if must be done at a national level.

And finally, it seems also that our leaders are listening.

In Tanzania, President Magufuli has shown himself to be an anti-corruption campaigner, with a shakeup of major bodies such as the Tanzania Port Authority and Tanzania Revenue Authority, the dismissal and arrests of leading politicians and business people on graft charges, and rooting out thousands of ‘ghost workers’ in government.

All the while the man takes home a monthly salary of $4000, one third that of his predecessor. While there are legitimate criticisms of some of his actions, in fighting corruption he has clearly been effective.

In Angola, President João Lourenço has begun to correct one of the world’s most corrupt countries. He set about replacing corrupt officials, most notably those connected with the former president Jose Eduardo Dos Santos.

He removed dos Santos’ daughter Isabel, reported to be the richest woman in Africa, from her post as head of state oil company Sonangol, and dumped his son as boss of Angola’s sovereign wealth fund.

These actions have attracted widespread attention, with the IMF praising Angola for taking “important steps toward improving governance and restoring macroeconomic stability”.

And in Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo surprised Ghanaians and foreigners alike when he fulfilled his campaign promise by not only creating the new office of Special Prosecutor of corruption cases but by appointing an opposition stalwart to the role, which has led to a series of high-profile investigations and arrests.

Of course, these aren’t the only African leaders fighting graft. In South Africa and even Zimbabwe, new presidents have made positive noises about correcting the misrule of their predecessors.

In neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone, newly elected leaders have also made some promising initial moves. And of course, we cannot forget the godfather of African anti-corruption leaders, Paul Kagame. Subtle he is not, but in terms of effectiveness, nobody can doubt him.

What then of Kenya, you may well ask.

Here too, there have been signs of progress. In Uhuru’s first term, while there were many accomplishments in other areas, he was criticised for failing to effectively tackle graft.

But immediately after being sworn in for a second term, Uhuru seemed to undergo a significant mindset shift, realising that the fight against corruption was integral to the success of his entire agenda.

He even went as far as to describe the fight against graft as equal in importance to the fight against colonialism in defining Kenya’s future.

And so far, his actions have backed up his tough words. He has instituted new practices to help in the anti-graft fight, such as lifestyle audits, polygraph tests for procurement officers and greater transparency surrounding tenders.

He has also replaced the tired leadership of the anti-corruption bodies with fresh individuals and empowered them by restructuring their departments.

And this has led to results. In recent months we have seen the arrest of over 50 officials in the NYS scandal, the arrest of former Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo along with a dozen other managers for “conspiring to commit an offence of economic crime”, and the charging of the Governor of Busia County and nine other officials for allegedly stealing millions in public funds.

Most recently, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and seven others were arrested over allegations of misuse of public funds at the Nairobi City County government.

There is clearly much more to do if we are to rescue our lives from the claws of corruption. But for the first time in decades, there seems to be a real desire across the continent to tackle graft, and Kenya is part of this. If we continue at this rate of progress for the next four years, Uhuru go down in history as the Kenyan Kagame – the man who saved his nation from corruption.