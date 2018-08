Over 2,000 IDP’s living in Tana River county yesterday celebrated Idd Ul Adha after well wisher treated them to meat servings to mark the important date in the islamic calendar.

The IDP’s, many of whom were displaced by the April floods had every reason to smile after officials from the Arid Land Development Focus [ALDEF] a Wajir based organization, and those of the Secour Islamic France [SIF] slaughtered 450 goats.