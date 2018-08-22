Where were you when unlikely news broke?

Founding father’s death was meet with denial, dread as many pondered over Kenya’s future without its larger-than-life leader

For a man whose death was unimaginable it was little wonder that the news of his demise took time to sink — and what would happen next.

There was more to the national denial. The then Attorney General Charles Njonjo’s had made proclamation that it was an act of treason to imagine the death of the President. And Jomo Kenyatta was the founding father; the man who spearheaded the end of the white man’s rule; the only leader Kenyans had known for 15 years.

And he was a charismatic, larger-than-life politician. So much so, many believed he was invincible, even by death. So when the unthinkable happened that morning, exactly 40 years ago, the reception was that of denial followed by dread about the country’s future, as we found out in interviews with people who witnessed the end of an era and the beginning of another.

Musalia Mudavadi (ANC leader and former vice president)

Kenyatta’s death was a shocker to the nation. I was a Form Five student at Nairobi School. I was upcountry for the August holidays. We were at the local market when the news broke through the Voice of Kenya.

People started gathering in corners of the market and shops to listen to the radio. Shops closed. No one had imagined that Mzee could die.

I remember on my way home from the market, I could see people who had been tilling their land sitting in silence, listening to the repeated announcements on radio. When I reached home, I found everyone in the compound in total silence. That was the case during the entire week that Mzee’s body lay in state.

Ken Lusaka (Speaker of the Senate)

I was in Form Two. The news of Kenyatta’s death was unbelievable. How could Kenyatta die? I thought he was not human. I had only seen him once in 1972 at Kitale show.

After the news broke out, we were warned to remain indoors as anything could happen. I then heard for the first time the Swahili terminology “hayati” (the late). I first thought that was another of Kenyatta’s titles.

The song “Pokea Moyo Wangu” played on radio repeatedly. My village was in total silence. So was the rest of the country. It was a solemn moment.

Philip Murgor (Former Director of Prosecutions)

I was in Form Four. It was during school holidays which we were spending in our mother’s farm in Moiben.

I recall my sister Margaret rushing to meet us in the afternoon to pass the news. She was too scared to relay it: That President Kenyatta had died. It should be recalled that by then it was treasonable to even imagine the death of Mzee, to the extent that despite his advanced age, Kenyans had generally stopped thinking about the inevitable.

There was a sense of foreboding, with the population in North Rift fearing for the worst, including civil strife. It is great that today we have limited presidential terms, which means that the chances of a president dying in office due to old age are reduced considerably, and with it, the political uncertainty that goes with the sudden passing of a Head of State.

Rose Waruhiu (Former Nominated & EALA Member of Parliament)

It was a sad moment. I was a grown up and married. On that day we left Mombasa airport for Nairobi with our four children, all below 10 years, at the end of a 10-day holiday. We arrived in Nairobi before lunch, unaware of what had happened.

Our driver broke the news of the death of the President after he realised we had no information. We drove straight home anxious about what would unfold. A great deal was shared in the media. The Vice-President was sworn-in by the Chief Justice the same day. An emergency meeting of the Cabinet was announced, all assuring the nation of some order, which was remarkable.

Sam Nyamweya (Former Football Kenya Federation President)

I had finished my O-level education the previous year. One week before Kenyatta’s death, I was on my way to Nairobi when we stopped at the Molo area because Mzee was having a function there. We got out of the vehicle and joined the audience. Mzee was dancing with the Nyakinyua women group. I realised that he was frail. He was not dancing with vigour. But no one could utter a word about his health. A week later, after I had returned to Kisii, I was with my parents at our home when we heard the announcement that Mzee was dead. We locked ourselves in the house and feared for the worst. Everything went silent. Darkness literally descended on the villages of Kisii. Shops were closed. We had never imagined that Mzee could die. We thought it was the end of the world.

Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands MP)

I was in primary school. Schools had closed for the August holidays. A neighbour came to our homestead and when he found us playing, he asked: “Kwani nyinyi hamjui Kenyatta amekufa? Mzee alikufa leo asubuhi (You are not aware that Kenyatta is dead? He died this morning). We could not believe him. So we rushed to the house and switched on the radio. Religious and patriotic songs were playing on radio. Life came to a standstill. People did not know what was going to happen next. I remember all busaa and chang’aa clubs in the village were shut for a whole week. People were fearful. People had never known any other leader. The name Kenyatta was synonymous with President. They never imagined Kenyatta could die.

Salome Waithera (Trader Satellite Shopping Centre, Dagoretti)

I was 21 years old working as a hairdresser in Muthurwa, Nairobi. When we heard the news of Mzee’s death on radio, everything came to a standstill. We had no idea what would follow. Although we did not close shop, there were not many customers that day. Life came back to normalcy a day later after assurances from the government that everything would be alright.

Justus Ojwang’ (Security officer, Nairobi)

I was 14, having been born on Independence Day (December 12, 1963). I was, therefore, as old as Mzee Kenyatta’s rule. I was a primary school pupil in Busia. There was a lot of unsettling speculation about what would happen to Kenya after Mzee’s death. We were later assured that Vice President Daniel arap Moi would succeed him.

Margaret Wanjiru (Resident of Ngando Village, Dagoretti)

I was 25 years old and living in Muranga. As expected, the news of Kenyatta’s death was devastating. Few could believe that Mzee could die. People in our neighbourhood stopped working and converged in small groups to discuss the news.

There were fears of chaos breaking out. We were not sure who would take over until it was announced that Vice President Moi had been sworn-in.

Hudson Wainaina (People Daily Photo Editor)

It was August school holidays and I had travelled from Molo to visit my brother in Nairobi when the news broke out.

There were fears that the country might degenerate into chaos. Shops were shut down and city residents huddled in groups to talk about the news.

Ken Bosire (Chief Sub-Editor People Daily)

I was in primary school waiting to sit my Certificate of Primary Education exam later that year. I was not sure about many things including whether we would sit the exam in November.

I was also not sure whether the name of the country would remain the same after Kenyatta’s death. I somehow believed the name Kenya, had something to do with the name of the founding father Kenyatta. My father assured me that the name would remain the same. He also assured me that Vice President Daniel arap Moi, whom I had had the opportunity to meet and shake hands with some years back, would succeed Kenyatta.