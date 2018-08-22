Sonko ‘briber’ in court today

A Nairobi businessman arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for allegedly trying to bribe Governor Mike Sonko to approve the construction of a hotel in Gigiri will be arraigned today.

Praful Kumar was arrested on Sunday evening at Sonko’s residence in Kikambala, Kilifi county, where he had gone to allegedly deliver the money to the governor. Kumar could not be charged in court yesterday because it was Eid-ul-Adha holiday.

EACC Lower Coast regional boss George Ojowi said, Kumar had gone to reportedly bribe Sonko at his residence when his officers arrested him.

The County government of Nairobi on August 16 had stopped the construction works of Kumar’s hotel near the UNEP headquarters in Gigiri.

“The suspect had gone to the governor’s residence with an aim to bribe him so that he can get approvals for the hotel under construction in Nairobi,” said Ojowi.

He added that EACC detectives recovered Sh1 million in cash from the suspect. He said the suspect was being held at Port Police Station.

According to a statement released by EACC on Twitter on Monday, Kumar was found in possession of Sh5 million but Sonko’s office said he only offered Sh1 million to the governor.