Waititu, deputy row escalates

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro yesterday revealed details of how he was convinced to deputise Ferdinand Waititu in the run-up to last year’s General Election.

He regretted that Waititu “has never acknowledged” his input in their election as the row between the two leaders escalated.

“If it were not for me, you would not have become governor but I have never understood why you have never found it necessary to acknowledge that,” he said referring to Waititu.

Nyoro said he met Waititu more than seven times before he agreed to deputise him, adding that other leaders prevailed upon him to back the governor to form a formidable team against former governor William Kabogo.

Speaking in Limuru yesterday, Nyoro was, however, hopeful the differences between him and Waititu would be resolved. He said he was ready to sit down again with Waititu for the sake of posterity and development.

“I now call upon my boss and other leaders to concentrate their energies on delivering services to Wanjiku. It is now one year from the time we assumed office,” he said.

Less than two months ago, the warring leaders set aside their differences and promised to work together. They, however, fell out again. Nyoro has in the past termed it “torture” to work with Waititu.