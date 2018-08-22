ICC acknowledges letter on Mau evictions

Felix Yegon and Philip Yegon @PeopleDailyKe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has acknowledged a letter from a Kenyan lawyer asking it to probe alleged crimes against humanity in the ongoing Mau forest evictions.

Two weeks ago, Lawyer Sigei Arap Bett wrote to the ICC Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda (pictured) seeking her intervention into what he termed violation of human rights by the Kenyan government during the exercise which has left people homeless.“We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International criminal court,” read the reply letter dated August 20.

Meanwhile, Bureti MP Japheth Mutai wants the National government to compensate families evicted from the Mau Forest.

Speaking at Kapkatet village in his Bureti constituency, the MP said he was surprised to hear some politicians tell victims to follow those who sold them the land for a refund.