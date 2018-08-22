NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

ICC acknowledges letter on Mau evictions

August 22, 2018
ICC Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

Felix Yegon and Philip Yegon @PeopleDailyKe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has acknowledged  a letter from a Kenyan lawyer asking it to probe alleged crimes against humanity in the ongoing  Mau forest evictions.

Two weeks ago, Lawyer Sigei Arap Bett wrote to the ICC Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda (pictured) seeking her intervention into what he termed violation of human rights by the Kenyan government during the exercise which has left people homeless.“We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International criminal court,” read the reply letter dated August 20.

Meanwhile, Bureti MP Japheth Mutai  wants the National government to compensate families  evicted from the Mau Forest.

Speaking at Kapkatet village in his Bureti constituency, the MP said he was surprised to hear some politicians tell victims  to follow those who sold them the land for a refund.

