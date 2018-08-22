Capital offence remandees moved to stem confrontation

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Prison headquarters yesterday moved to stem riots and confrontation at the Nairobi Remand and Allocation Maximum Security Prisons, Industrial Area by transferring capital offender remandees to Kamiti Prison to avert anarchy.

Commissioner General of Prisons Isaiah Osugo directed that the remandees be separated and moved to other institutions.

He also denied claims that another prisoner died yesterday following a stampede during a confrontation between prison officers and inmates.

The intervention came following two days of tension in the facility with inmates staging hunger strike and boycotting court sessions citing alleged mistreatment by prison warders, bad food and lack of essential amenities.

“There is no one who has died. This is not factual at all. Some are sending photos while lying down like they are unconscious. It is a deliberate script they are advancing because they don’t want to be separated,” Osugo said while speaking to Milele FM on phone.

“As I said yesterday, there are those remandees who wanted to boycott food and going to court. They are making noise with the intention of causing problems,” Osugo added.

Industrial Area GK Prison has a population of 2,767 inmates and 634 officers.

Sources said the disgruntled remandees have prepared a memorandum for the Commissioner General outlining their demands among them poor living conditions.

They also want the in charge, Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Samuel Ruto transferred over claim of mistreatment of inmates.

Yesterday, one of the inmates was injured during a stampede but he was treated in a medical facility within the institution.