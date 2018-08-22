Nakuru starts initiative to reclaim grabbed public land

Kirera Mwiti @PeopleDailyKe

Nakuru County government has launched an exercise to reclaim all blocked public corridors around Lake Naivasha.

The county will also, in line with the presidential directive, reclaim riparian land around the troubled water body and demolish all permanent structures. Governor Lee Kinyanjui said Nakuru county residents have not been benefiting from lake resources such as fishing and tourism because of these encroachments, adding that they have already issued a month’s notice to the offenders.

“We have launched the exercise to reclaim all public corridors around the lake and we will not spare anyone who has encroached on public land,” he said.

The governor was addressing journalists in Naivasha after visiting Kihoto corridor which was recently opened up by the county.

He said efforts by the county to reclaim public land was bearing fruit with one investor already handing back one of the grabbed public lands.

“A land set aside for construction of low cost houses had been grabbed but am happy to announce that this has been returned to the county,” he said.