Lusaka promises probe on senators bribery claims

Mercy Mwai and Noven Owiti@PeopleDailyKe

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka yesterday said he is ready to institute a probe into the bribery claims levelled against the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) over the Sh3.2b Ruaraka land saga.

He, however, said he will only act once committee chairperson Otieno Kajwang’ formally writes to him and warned that action will be taken against those found culpable.

“Once he writes, then there is a procedure to be followed, so far it’s still an allegation but when I get the letter we will take the right action as per the Standing Orders,” he said.

Lusaka, who was speaking when he officially opened the Forum of Parliaments of members of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR), said Parliament should be a House of high integrity.

“We need to have integrity in all our Houses, we will look into the allegations and if people are found culpable, action will be taken. So far it’s just an allegation and it will be unfortunate if it’s true,” he said.

“We don’t want corruption at all. From Senate to our County Assemblies, we must uphold integrity.” His sentiments come just a day after Kajwang proposed that the Powers and Privileges Committee take over the matter and summon Francis Mburu to substantiate the impropriety claims over the Ruaraka land saga.

The senator was responding to claims that four senators were caught on tape soliciting Sh100m from Francis Mburu, who claims ownership of the land.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi has said he is ready to be investigated over the bribery claims linked to shooting down of the report on the contraband sugar.

He denied claims of having been influenced to vote against the report tabled in the House by the joint parliamentary committee that investigated the sugar importation scandal.

Mbadi reiterated that he acted out of his conscience in voting in favour of rejection of the report and therefore should not be criticised over his decision.

“I got irritated from the moment the committee started receiving witnesses to give an account in the sugar investigations and when the full report was tabled in the Assembly, I saw it was like a mockery to Kenyans,” he told People Daily yesterday.

The Suba South MP said the report was not conclusive because it failed to name sugar barons and address the plight of sugarcane farmers, adding that the committee did shoddy work.

“I did not queue for a bribe, I am complacent with whatever I earn as a Member of Parliament,” he added. The Suba MP vowed to oppose the sugar report if it is taken back to the floor of the House.