49 senior traffic officers to be sacked over conflict of interest

K24 Tv can authoritatively report that at least forty nine senior traffic police officers are facing the sack after they were found unfit to serve in the police service during the vetting exercise was conducted early this year.

The decision to send the officers home was reached during a day long chaired by national police service commission chairman Johnson Kavuludi on Monday.

The officers were given their marching orders after they were found guilty of receiving bribes running into millions of shillings.