Sports Ministry on the spot as AG finds procurement irregularities

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Sports Ministry is on the spot over Sh1.7 billion expenditure in the 2016/2017 financial year. The amount is part of the Sh3.5 billion allocated to the ministry in the preparation for the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World Under-18 Championships held in Nairobi from July 12-16 last year.

In his report tabled in the National Assembly by the Leader of Majority Aden Duale, Auditor General Edward Ouko revealed that the State Department for Sports and Development was allocated Sh1.7 billion, Sports Kenya Sh1.1 billion and Kenyatta University Sh689.6 million.

During the championships, the government had formed a committee to manage the funds that comprised representatives from the State Department, government sports organisations, security departments and other stakeholders.

But in his report, Ouko questioned how the money was spent on grounds that it was riddled with procurement irregularities; single-sourcing, unsupported expenditure, unaccounted for medical supplies as well as lack of documentation.

In particular, the report which will be considered by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, reveals that part of the unaccounted for money includes irregular pending bills amounting to Sh138.2 million.

In addition, the other expenditures include Sh349.6 million that was incurred through direct procurement, which is against the Public Procurement and Disposal Act of 2015, another Sh66 million which was also controversially set aside for the procurement of taxi services where M/S Pewin Cabs Limited was paid Sh23.8 million above the market rate as well as an expenditure of Sh204.1 million that was not supported by the relevant supporting documents.

“It was also noted that this company was given another contract for the dry cleaning and laundry services worth Sh30.8 million under Sports Kenya by the local organising committee,” reads the report.

Further, Ouko also revealed that another Sh67.5 million was paid to M/S Patel studio for the procurement of media agency services and Sh70.5 million to M/S Inter Management Group for sports marketing and event yet no advertisement was issued for request of proposals and the evaluation reports as required by law.

Ouko queried how the ministry paid Sh13.9 million for the purchase of a Toyota Prado from Toyota Kenya Limited and Sh19.6 million for three Nissan Urvan vehicles yet there were no logbooks, inspection certificates and physical verification to ascertain that they were indeed bought.

Apart from this, the ministry is also being questioned over Sh16.8 million paid to M/S Bonafide Group for provision of clearing and forwarding services without terms of reference and scope of services as well as the payment of Sh8.4 million paid out to M/S Tana Printers and General Agencies for the supply of flags and a training in the absence of necessary quotations and tender evaluation reports.

“No inspection and acceptance report and counter receipt were availed for audit verification to confirm that the medicine and medical equipment were received and taken on charge,” the report says.

The report also questioned a further Sh3.4 million paid to Safaricom for the supply of mobile phones, yet there are no supporting documents.

Also questioned is the delayed completion of the refurbishment of Sh185.2 million Stadion hotel which was to take 24 weeks from May 29, 2017, when the contract was signed with M/S Protetta Holdings Limited.