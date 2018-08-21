English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Muslim faithful mark the end of the Hajj pilgrimage 

K24 Tv August 21, 2018
2,446 Less than a minute
Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al-Adha. Photo/Courtesy

A section of muslim leaders, who joined other faithful around the country, in observing Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations, have criticised  majority leader Aden Duale, over his remarks on chief Kadhi Sheikh Murdhar, accusing him of  allegedly trying to divide the  Muslim faithful.
The leaders led by former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar, termed Duale’s statement as disrespectful, to the office of chief Kadhi urging him to apologize.

Show More

Related Articles

August 21, 2018
2,455

49 senior traffic officers to be sacked over conflict of interest

August 21, 2018
2,445

Several legislators face sanctions over bribery claims

August 21, 2018
2,458

Tycoon accused of taking Shs.1m to Governor’s house

August 21, 2018
2,453

Tensions as Capital remandees go on hunger strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.