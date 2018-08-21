Muslim faithful mark the end of the Hajj pilgrimage 

A section of muslim leaders, who joined other faithful around the country, in observing Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations, have criticised majority leader Aden Duale, over his remarks on chief Kadhi Sheikh Murdhar, accusing him of allegedly trying to divide the Muslim faithful.

The leaders led by former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar, termed Duale’s statement as disrespectful, to the office of chief Kadhi urging him to apologize.