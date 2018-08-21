English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Several legislators face sanctions over bribery claims

K24 Tv August 21, 2018
2,446 Less than a minute

Several legislators face sanctions over bribery claims
Senate speaker Ken Lusaka, now says he will not allow the integrity of the house to be demeaned,terming allegations that members of a senate committee had solicited for a bribe, unfortunate.
Lusaka says the un substantiated reports had marred the image of the house and dented the confidence Kenyans had in the house leadership.
He however  says his office  will only act after receiving an official complaint from the committee chair .

Show More

Related Articles

August 21, 2018
2,458

49 senior traffic officers to be sacked over conflict of interest

August 21, 2018
2,446

Muslim faithful mark the end of the Hajj pilgrimage 

August 21, 2018
2,459

Tycoon accused of taking Shs.1m to Governor’s house

August 21, 2018
2,454

Tensions as Capital remandees go on hunger strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.