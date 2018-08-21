Several legislators face sanctions over bribery claims

Senate speaker Ken Lusaka, now says he will not allow the integrity of the house to be demeaned,terming allegations that members of a senate committee had solicited for a bribe, unfortunate.

Lusaka says the un substantiated reports had marred the image of the house and dented the confidence Kenyans had in the house leadership.

He however says his office will only act after receiving an official complaint from the committee chair .