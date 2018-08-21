English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Tycoon accused of taking Shs.1m to Governor’s house

K24 Tv August 21, 2018
2,459 Less than a minute
Gavana wa Nairobi Mike Mbuvi Sonko

A  Nairobi  based businessman will be spending the second night in the custody of police after he was , arrested on Monday evening for allegedly attempting to  bribe Nairobi governor Mike Sonko with one million shillings .
Praful Kumar , is said to have gone to the governor’s residence at Kanamai with an intention of inducing him  to approve the building of a hotel, which is said to be a security threat to the united nations offices and the us embassy in  Nairobi’s Gigiri area.

Show More

Related Articles

August 21, 2018
2,457

49 senior traffic officers to be sacked over conflict of interest

August 21, 2018
2,446

Muslim faithful mark the end of the Hajj pilgrimage 

August 21, 2018
2,445

Several legislators face sanctions over bribery claims

August 21, 2018
2,453

Tensions as Capital remandees go on hunger strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.