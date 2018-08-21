Tycoon accused of taking Shs.1m to Governor’s house

A Nairobi based businessman will be spending the second night in the custody of police after he was , arrested on Monday evening for allegedly attempting to bribe Nairobi governor Mike Sonko with one million shillings .

Praful Kumar , is said to have gone to the governor’s residence at Kanamai with an intention of inducing him to approve the building of a hotel, which is said to be a security threat to the united nations offices and the us embassy in Nairobi’s Gigiri area.