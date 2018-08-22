Promotion favourites drop crucial points as league gets interesting in final

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Ushuru and KCB failed to press the right buttons as the National Super League (NSL) competition got into Round 28 over the weekend.

Both dropped crucial points against FC Talanta and Bidco United respectively in a frenzied week which saw the standings shift.

Previous leaders Ushuru have now dropped to third on the standings following their surprising 2-0 loss to Talanta who count this as their first win in five matches. Winger Emmanuel Mogaka and ex-KCB forward Rogers Omondi were the scorers in both halves with Talanta pressing nicely.

FC Talanta under Abdalla Juma appeared composed and tidy with the ball as they shut out the backline. On the contrary, Ken Kenyatta’s Ushuru fluffed chances especially by Alex Sunga and Billy Oporia while their defence led by Nelson Marosewe and Arthur Weyala looked shaky.

The win saw Talanta move a spot higher above Administration Police and onto 27 points with two games in hand while Ushuru are third with 52 points.

“We will push and believe till the season ends. It is still up to us and the target for me remains top seven. It is within reach especially if we get nine points in our next matches,” an elated coach Juma told People Sport after his side’s exploits.

It is noteworthy, however, that only 48 hours ago, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) sponsored team were involved at the annual Kecoso Games in Kakamega where they lost to Premier League team Posta Rangers 4-3 on post-match penalties in the finals.

That they played with grit and character is something that wowed veteran tactician Juma on the touchline. “I was impressed because to me it was like we played two top matches in two days. The boys played to instructions and now we have good ambition in our sights,” said the former Chemelil Sugar coach.

KCB on their part drew 0-0 last Friday against a resolute Bidco United at Camp Toyoyo. Currently, with 51 points in this campaign off 26 matches, John Kamau’s men got well hushed against an organised Bidco United who have collected 13 points inside five matches under youthful manager Anthony Akhulia. They now sit pretty in fifth with 46 points as they look set to still cause ripples.

Western Stima top the standings after securing a 2-1 win over Nakuru All Stars at Moi Stadium pushing them to 55 points three ahead of fast-flying Nairobi Stima who pummelled Isibania 3-0 at Awendo Green Stadium on Saturday to pile pressure.

At the lower end, GFE 105 and Isibania have their woes compounded by their minute given poor runs. Isibania and Green Commandoes are tied on 19 points and are naturally at a precarious place with a total -47 goal difference.