Nairobi shines at music festival, records high turnout of schools

Mercy Salisi @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi emerged the best county nationally and the best region overall in the National Music Festival which ended last week in Nyeri.

The music festival that ran from August 6-17 had more than 48 public primary schools from Nairobi, 72 private (primary) and 13 special needs schools participating in the fete.

Harambee Primary School (public) from Makadara was the best performing primary school in the country after winning in four categories, being runners-up in five categories, thereby, scooping nine awards.

Logos Primary School, which was the best overall in the private schools category, scooped first position in four performances, two runners-up positions and was position three in four categories.

Starehe Boys Centre was also the best in the country after scooping 19 trophies in the secondary category, including 11 for being position one.

Receiving the two trophies on Monday in his office, Regional Education Coordinator John Ololtua lauded the government for funding the schools to participate in the festival.