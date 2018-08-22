Establish structures to boost efficiency of Judiciary

Selina Akoth

Hundreds of judges this week gathered in Mombasa for their Annual Judges’ Colloquium. Some of their concerns revolved around the use of technology in bridging the justice gap, budgetary allocations and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

These peer-to-peer engagements particularly amongst judges, often allow for reflection on their victories and challenges during the year. They also give judges a safe space to articulate their concerns and differences towards a better working environment in the judiciary.

One assumption is that the issues they discuss during the colloquium are a reflection of the needs of those they serve. That in the course of service they identify citizens’ concerns, brainstorm on their gravity and come up with tangible solutions.

At this point in time, three issues are haunting the common claimant. First, is the unending case backlog that is keeping many Kenyans in the court corridors.

The fact that ordinary cases can take months or even years to be concluded is delaying and denying justice to citizens.

While particular courts such as the Malindi Court of Appeal have been lauded for their foresight in reducing their case backlogs, many other courts are still struggling to arrest this situation.

Incredibly, one Chief Justice after another has always primed this elusive agenda in their manifesto.

Dealing with it will require top-down innovation and commitment from all judicial players. As citizens we must realise that not every issues must be settled in court. This can drastically reduce the number of new cases at the Judiciary.

Lawyers especially those keen on subverting justice, should be made accountable for the time and resources they waste through frivolous litigation and adjournments. Justice Maraga on the other hand must also be stern with lazy and incompetent magistrates and embrace creative avenues such as 24 hour court systems.

Tied to this is the need for Pro Bono services to claimants. Beyond alternative dispute resolution mechanisms many of those seeking justice do not often understand their cases or have the requisite assistance to access justice.

The poor suffer the most due to lack of adequate representation. Often, petty offences earn them many years in jail as they do not know how to mitigate their cases or lack the money to pay bail or bond.

The Law Society of Kenya and other non-governmental organisations are making strides towards availing legal representation but it is never enough.

A lot more needs to be done and a good place to start would be to coordinate the already existing human and institutional resources for a better and sustainable approach to pro bono services.

The 2018/2019 national budget reduced allocations to the Judiciary. The Judiciary had requested Sh31.2 billion for its operations but was allocated Sh17.3 billion for this financial year.

Justice Maraga has stated that reduced funding will grossly affect service delivery and stall varied projects that the Judiciary had embarked on. Indeed, times are hard for Kenya and each arm of the government is facing its fair share of financial woes.

Cutting funding for the Judiciary may not be the best idea but it also calls for increased innovation by judicial officers.

Sealing existing loopholes within its financial management systems could assist in this venture. It will not only help it save during this tough financial period but will also help in addressing the cases of corruption that are crippling its effectiveness.

The role and place of the Judiciary in Kenya cannot be gainsaid.

We have made strides in the quest for an effective, efficient and independent institution. While legal and institutional reforms have borne some fruit towards this end, it is the visionary and uncompromised service of its officers that will move it to the next levels. —The writer is comments on political issues.