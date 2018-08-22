Judiciary on right path, but challenges remain

The judges colloquium which got underway in Mombasa on Monday was characterised by refreshingly plain speaking tone. Addressing the distinguished gathering, South African Chief Justice Mogeong Mogeong pulled no punches as he challenged judges to look beyond self-gain and deliver justice equitably.

The Judiciary has come a long way over the last three decades during which observers often cynically referred to courts as auction platforms where justice was sold to the highest bidder. A rather sweeping indictment but one which made a statement of where in the court of public opinion, the courts lay.

The point of departure came with Narc poll victory in 2003 and a resolve to institute radical surgery in the Judiciary through a Magistrates and Judges Vetting Board which was tasked with undertaking systematic but radical changes, foremost being identification of men and women of integrity to serve faithfully in delivery of justice and uproot those who had stained the sanctity of their calling.

The efficacy of this move remains contentious, this more so when following the promulgation of new Constitution eight years on in August 2010, the then incoming Chief Justice Willy Mutunga gave a downbeat assessment of the Judiciary; “… an institution so frail in structure, so thin in resources, so low in confidence, so deficient in integrity, so weak in public support…”

The upshot of Mutunga’s contention being that judiciary despite the shock sackings remained saddled by sloppiness and inertia. By the time he bowed out in 2016, Judiciary had clawed its way from depths of ignominy and indeed, measured against the Executive and Legislature arms, enjoyed higher public approval.

This was the upbeat situation when Justice David Maraga took the baton. His forthright approach and quest for independence in administration of justice boosted the Judiciary’s image.

Of course, there have been run-ins hinged to the doctrine of separation of powers such as the Supreme Court ruling nullifying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory in 2017 and Parliament’s steep reduction of Judiciary budget for 2018/19 financial year and which the CJ spoke out strongly on at the colloquium.

Maraga was poignant that on graft, not all is well at the Judiciary itself and called for looking “…inwards to see the log in our own eyes” in reference to discovery of massive fiddling within courts. This and speeding up the wheels of justice remain the challenges and the reality that rulings still take inordinately long while remand prisons and police cells choke with petty offenders.