Why the corrupt are now spending sleepless nights

Loise Kajilwa

Less than six months into his new job, the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, is already having significant impact on the anti-corruption crusade in the country.

I imagine certain people are spending sleepless nights as they read and watch news of charges being brought against corrupt officials, no matter their rank or seniority.

In the dead of night, some must be starting to wonder if their misdeeds will catch up with them too, in the fullness of time.

Why? Because President Uhuru’s anti-corruption drive has been taken a notch higher with the arrest of two big players who may have momentarily appeared invincible.

Indeed, Mohamed Swazuri and Atanasia Maina, seem to have assumed that they were beyond the reach of the long arm of the law. As head of the National Land Commission and Kenya Railways respectively the duo is symbolically important. They are powerful people in charge of powerful institutions.

Only time will tell if the current charges result in any convictions, but for the moment, it looks like Haji is treading where eagles dare, even if it means making powerful enemies.

This is an important step in Uhuru’s anti-corruption drive. When the powerful are made to feel they will not escape prosecution they think twice about taking what is not theirs.

The alleged scam is a classic case of senior government officials using insider knowledge of systems to defraud the people out of huge amounts of money that should have been spent to improve the lives of their fellow Kenyans.

This kind of crime is not as obvious as that of a delinquent who steals a piece of fruit from the market and runs away. It is not as violent as a man who uses a knife to part you from your wallet.

But, just because it is a quiet sort of crime that takes place on paper does not make it any lesser. It does not mean there is no victim. Indeed there are millions of victims. It’s crime on a huge scale.

Every single citizen is a victim – losing not only the immediate money that should have been spent on the public good rather than private gain, but losing a little bit of faith in the political system that up until Uhuru’s reign allowed this to happen.

Perhaps this pair like many others were dreaming that they were still living in the era of “Everyone else is doing it, so why can’t we?” If so, they just got a rude awakening. This is a new Kenya. They’ve awoken – and found Haji’s fist knocking at their door. The two officials are alleged to have colluded, and it is clear how their positions were open to exploitation if you consider their dockets: one was in charge of the railway budget while the other was in charge of the property deeds.

Like others before them facing charges in various courts, Swazuri and Maina have learnt the hard way that attitudes to corruption are changing fast in the new Kenya. They are just the latest public officials who have failed to learn from others.

The good news for us citizens is that Kenya seems to at last be taking concrete steps towards a future that is corruption free and fairer for everyone. The bad news for public officials is that Kenya wants justice. And that means collecting what it is owed.

Cheap talk and promises are no longer enough. More is needed. If you expect to survive as a public official in the new Kenya, you must come forward, confess any previous corruption immediately and commit to making amends. Only a month ago a journalist came knocking with difficult questions. Swazuri was feeling secure, perhaps powerful enough to wave him away. “You can’t do anything to me,” he was quoted as saying.

It is a sign of progress in our democracy that the high and mighty can spend nights in cells – and thankfully will be held to account in due course.

One thing’s for sure – those involved in shenanigans that deny the public of goods and services won’t be sleeping soundly tonight and in the foreseeable future.