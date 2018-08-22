How port cartels mint billions through tax evasion schemes

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Tax evasion cartels, cargo theft and contraband goods are emerging as the biggest challenge for the new management at Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

An expose at the authority has revealed that cartels calling the shots at the State corporation are siphoning billions of taxpayers’ money.

In the recent past, cartels operating right within KPA and Kenya Revenue Authority working in cahoots with some clearing agents and unscrupulous traders have allegedly evaded paying tax through falsification of import documents so as to lower tax value of imports or releasing containers before payment of due tax.

The expose says that tax worth about Sh120 billion could have been lost in just six months. The cartels have been linked to theft of containers, contraband ivory, illegal imports of sugar, maize and fertiliser, among other illegal cargo. A source said the rot which was recently exposed by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) prompted the launch of a probe by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In the last 10 years, the government has spent billions of shillings to implement mega projects meant to transform the port of Mombasa. However, little has changed except for the numerous new faces of managers who come and go.

But the facility has been turned into a playground for criminal gangs that use it to evade tax, smuggle drugs, counterfeits and other illegal goods.

The cartels hold considerable influence over KPA’s management who facilitate rampant tax evasion, importation of fake goods and theft of containers. To date, the authority is yet to account for 2,636 containers which were destined for Uganda with a tax value of Sh2.6 billion which went missing in 2016.

Players in the logistics chain say all efforts put by the government to improve performance of the port have been defeated by management weaknesses that run deep in the facility.

This comes amid growing concerns over disparity in allowances paid to certain KPA employees to expose management weaknesses at the port of Mombasa.