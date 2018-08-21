Police recover Kenya power vandalized property worth Sh20M in a contractor’s home

Police have nabbed Kenya Power and Lighting Company Electricity aluminum conductors and other power line associated materials valued at over Sh 20 million at a private residence in Membley village, Ruiru Sub County.

Among the impounded equipment are electrical cables, electric poles, transformer accessories which police say were destined to a Loiyangalani Kenya Power line in Turkana.

Joseph Kihara, a suspect who is said to be a Kenya Power and Rural Electrification Authority certified contractor and who is the owner of the raided house was arrested and is being grilled by detectives in Ruiru.

According to Kiambu police Commander Adiel Nyange who led the impromptu raid accompanied by other officers, Kihara was sub contracted by Chinese Electrical Engineering Company which is a power company contracted by the government to offer logistics services of the nabbed material to Turkana.

Kihara is said to have diverted and switched off his phone since 8th of this month when he won the sub contracted.

“After loading his lorry with the material which is valued to over Sh 20 million, Kihara switched off his phone. He diverted the route on his way to the agreed location,” said Nyange.

He said that police launched investigations of Kihara’s whereabouts yesterday when the case was reported.

“Criminal detectives invaded this house today in the morning and positively identified the man who was sub contracted to deliver the material. We have arrested him and we will grill him before arraigning him in court,” he added.

According to Kenya power security chief officer Samuel Njue who spoke to press at the scene, the suspect must have been working in cahoots with the power company staff.

He said that the rate, at which the electric cables were being cut, coated with oil to conceal evidence and their source was enough indictment to confirm Kihara, a vandal.

“Existence of cut cables makes him a thief. He had coated the electric cables with oil to conceal evidence,” he said.

Njue said that the stolen materials were believed to have been stored within his compound before they are sold to large scale metal dealers.

He decried that the power company loses over Sh 200 million equipment per year to theft.

Last year alone, Kenya Power lost Sh 19 million to transformer thieves after 38 of the company transformers went missing mysteriously.

The arrest of a contractor comes in the wake of the rot at the power company that led to the arrest of the company bosses among them former Power MD Ben Chumo, current MD Ken Tarus, company secretary Beatrice Messo among 12 others over corruption at the utility.