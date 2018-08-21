Muslim faithful mark the Idd-Ul-Adha celebrations

Muslim faithful flocked various mosques and open grounds for prayers, marking the their Idd celebrations today. The holy feast is not to be confused with Idd-Ul-Fitr, which is marked at the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Idd-Ul-Adha, also known as Idd-Ul-Hajj, marks the end of pilgrimage that evolves around activities of Ibrahim and his son.

Muslims celebrate this day to reflect on the levels of their faith in Allah. After the special prayers, sacrifices are made and the slaughtered animals are shared among the family, friends and the needy in the community.

Faithful defied warnings by Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar’s advice to mark the event on Wednesday with a section of leaders accusing him of seeking to divide muslims.