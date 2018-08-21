English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Muslim faithful mark the Idd-Ul-Adha celebrations

K24 Tv August 21, 2018
2,482 Less than a minute

Muslim faithful flocked various mosques and open grounds for prayers, marking the their Idd celebrations today. The holy feast is not to be confused with Idd-Ul-Fitr, which is marked at the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Idd-Ul-Adha, also known as Idd-Ul-Hajj, marks the end of pilgrimage that evolves around activities of Ibrahim and his son.

Muslims celebrate this day to reflect on the levels of their faith in Allah. After the special prayers, sacrifices are made and the slaughtered animals are shared among the family, friends and the needy in the community.

Faithful defied warnings by Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar’s advice to mark the event on Wednesday with a section of leaders accusing him of seeking to divide muslims.

Show More

Related Articles

August 21, 2018
2,520

Police recover Kenya power vandalized property worth Sh20M in a contractor’s home

August 21, 2018
2,493

Sen. Kihika denies claims of undermining Governor Lee Kinyanjui

August 21, 2018
2,516

Mombasa businessman arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Governor Sonko.

August 21, 2018
2,458

Kaunti ya Laikipia iri na thiiri wa makiria ma birioni ithatu cia thirikari nene

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.