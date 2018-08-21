Paskal Tokodi release new single, Ewe Mola

Singer Pascal Tokodi has released a new single, Ewe Mola.

Ewe Mola is a thanksgiving song to The Almighty for the great and wondrous things He has done.

Pascal Tokodi had this to say about the song, ” It has been a life full of ups and downs but i thank God for all the blessings and lessons. He has come through for me in so many ways and i just wanted to thank Him.”

The song was produced by Jack Jack on The Beat and recorded at Kaka Empire Studios. The video was directed by Johnson Kyalo for Empire Films.