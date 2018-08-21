Entertainment and Lifestyle

Paskal Tokodi release new single, Ewe Mola

People Daily August 21, 2018
2,529 Less than a minute
Singer Pascal Tokodi  has released a new single, Ewe Mola.
Ewe Mola is a thanksgiving song to The Almighty for  the great and wondrous things He has done.
Pascal Tokodi had this to say about the song, ” It has been a life full of ups and downs but i thank God for all the blessings and lessons. He has come through for me in so many ways and i just wanted to thank Him.”
 
The song was produced by Jack Jack on The Beat and recorded at Kaka Empire Studios. The video was directed by Johnson Kyalo for Empire Films.
Watch video here: https://bit.ly/2nR7Yhp
Show More

Related Articles

August 21, 2018
2,724

EA Wave a collective of five DJ/producers from Nairobi

August 21, 2018
2,776

Kenya’s cheapest towns to live in

August 20, 2018
2,777

Selina premiers in Kisumu

August 20, 2018
2,792

Team-mates who hated each other

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.