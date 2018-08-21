May visit ‘to bring benefits to economy’

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The upcoming visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May (pictured) is expected to bring immense benefits to Kenya in various sectors of the economy.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau yesterday said President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to discuss infrastructure, health, ICT, agriculture and housing, among others, with May.

May is expected to visit Kenya next week, in her first visit to Africa since she took over in July 2016.

When she announced May’s visit earlier this month, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said it speaks volumes in terms of placing Kenya among the community of nations.

Juma said the forthcoming bilateral engagements were mainly focused towards the delivery of Uhuru’s Big Four development agenda, which will form his legacy.

This will be the second time that a sitting British Prime Minister will be visiting Kenya after Margaret Thatcher’s 1988 visit during President Daniel arap Moi’s tenure.