Grill trader over bribery claims, say senators

Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee, which is at the centre of bribery allegations, now wants the Speaker to convene the Powers and Privileges Committee and summon Francis Mburu to substantiate the impropriety claims over the Ruaraka land saga.

Committee chairperson Moses Kajwang’ said yesterday members had recommended that action be taken against any senator who may have breached parliamentary privileges.

“Similarly, firm action should be taken against Francis Mburu if these allegations are unsubstantiated and are found to be in contempt of Parliament,” said Kajwang while addressing the press at Parliament Buildings.

Kajwang was responding to claims that four senators were caught on tape soliciting Sh100 million from Mburu, who claims to own the controversial Ruaraka land, for a favourable report.

He also asked the DCI to focus on unearthing the truth about the massive theft of funds in the deal, adding that Mburu is hellbent on distracting attention from his alleged criminal acts.

The businessman, he said, together with his partners have attempted all tricks to frustrate the inquiry and to suppress the truth.

“There is more than meets the eyes in the charade and ping-pong between EACC, DCI and the DPP on this matter,” Kajwang said.

The Homa Bay Senator cautioned that if the country allows culprits to control the narrative like Mburu is trying to do, “we will have lost the war against corruption”.

He said that during its sittings, the committee received threats from people trying to lobby the committee to pass a favourable report. “Many people including Mburu tried to issue threats while others lobbied the committee to go slow on the matter. We raised this matter in the House and it is in record,” he added.

The bribe-taking bug, which was first sniffed out by People Daily and called into question the dishonourable acts of the legislators, especially those in the National Assembly’s committees, has apparently spread to the Senate.