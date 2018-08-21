Treat drivers well to curb road deaths, says NTSA

George Kebaso @Morarak

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wants long distance transport vehicle companies to enrol their drivers in wellness programmes in a bid to curb road fatalities.

An estimated 90 per cent of road accidents that could be avoided, according to safety officers, are caused by poor driver judgement.

NTSA director general Francis Meja said in most cases, despite being critical players in the transport industry, drivers’ safety and welfare is taken into account leaving them at the mercy of a public that entirely accuses them of wrongdoing.

He wants transport institutions and individual owners of vehicles to invest in drivers’ wellness.

“NTSA would like to encourage all long distance transport firms to sign up with Checkmate and enrol drivers on the programme for road safety and the accruing individual behavioural benefits associated with the same,” Meja said yesterday as he presided over the launch of Checkmate, a new road safety initiative of NTSA especially targeting the Northern Transport Corridor.

He said the adoption of the Chckmate solution for fleet managers along the corridor will go a long way in reducing vehicular mishaps which have been seen to rise by 1.6 per cent from last year. He said most of the road accidents in the country are not due to bad roads or unroadworthy vehicles but poor judgement by drivers.