Hundreds of vetted State officers ‘unfit to serve’

Alvin Mwangi and Bernard Gitau @PeopleDailyKe

Only 400 out of 1,000 procurement and accounting officers in various parastatals have been cleared and allowed to return to work after undergoing vetting.

The resumption conditions for the affected officers will be specified by their offices in strict adherence to employer-employee confidentiality policies, Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe (pictured) said.

“As of today, 400 have been cleared to return to work and resume duties,” he said, adding that vetting for the first cohort of officers is almost through but timelines have been extended.

“The next cohort of officers has been identified and will shortly receive the requisite details. Those who will not have been cleared to return to office will be processed in line with existing law, human resource guidelines and within tenets of the Fair Administrative Action Act,” he said.

This means most of the affected officers may have failed the vetting as per yesterday.

The announcement follows two months of vetting and lifestyle audit that has been escalated to all government officials of higher cadre.

The officials affected included Cabinet and Principal secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and other middle-level officials.

The vetting has been spearheaded by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and a team headed by the Attorney General Paul Kihara.

Highly placed source told People Daily a secret audit had commenced before the president raised the red flag in his resolve to fight corruption in the country, adding that NIS is working with investigating agencies to gather intelligence on government officers.