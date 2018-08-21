Swazuri terms arrest, ‘firing’ at land agency intimidation

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Embattled National Land Commission (NLC) chair Muhammed Swazuri has accused the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and fellow commissioners of orchestrating his woes.

In a letter dated August 14 to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Swazuri claims ulterior motive in his arrest and subsequent replacement at NLC.

He claims it was a plan to intimidate him by infringing on his human and constitutional rights, adding that the whole process aims at derailing government projects, involving compulsory acquisition of parcels of land.

He says since January, NLC commissioners and officers have been afraid of committing themselves to any work involving compulsory acquisition of land, adding that he has single-handedly tried to implement compulsory acquisition works at the risk of being branded a “lone ranger”.

In the letter, Swazuri claims his colleagues perpetrated negative agenda against him and NLC to replace him through the back door.

He has requested Kinyua to urgently establish why Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers infringed on his constitutional rights by arresting and detaining him unprocedurally. He also wants Kinyua to establish how and why he was replaced as NLC chair.

In the letter, Swazuri affirmed that government projects must go on irrespective of threats, saying the country stands to lose billions of shillings in stalled projects such as Karimenu, Mwache and Lower Nzoia dams and others linked to the Big Four agenda.

The land acquisition committee, he said, has only met twice since January to approve acquisitions for more than 24 government projects and that was after his instigation.

“There are clear indications the main aim of the pending court case was to replace me through the back door—outside constitutional and statutory provisions. We are also alive to the fact that all machinations on this matter were perpetrated by one of the commissioners who has persistently been pursuing a negative agenda against the commission and myself,” Swazuri wrote.

A day after his release on bail, Swazuri claimed his deputy Abigael Mbagaya wrongly interpreted the order and effected various changes at NLC. He said she convened a meeting reportedly attended by three commissioners and claimed NLC was fully constituted.

Yesterday, the commission said it was not aware of the letter since it is not signed and dismissed it as ‘fake news’.

And narrating circumstances around his arrest, Swazuri said his house was raided and he was arrested at 5.05am August 11 by a Mr Abdi or Hassan, who told him he would be arraigned in court on August 13. Upon demanding explanation for his arrest, Swazuri said, he was not informed of any and instead the officers whisked him away in a convoy of cars.

“I asked to be shown the warrant (of arrest) they were acting on but the more than 21 officers who came to arrest me blatantly refused… Charges against me were only revealed to me at 5pm, almost 10 hours after arrest,” he said.

The arresting officer reportedly confiscated his mobile phones and those of his wife and thus he could not seek help from anyone, including his lawyers. The phones were to be later returned to him at 8pm.

Similarly, he said at Integrity Centre Police Station, his advocates requested for his release on favourable bond terms but officers declined, saying they had “strict instructions from above” to detain him over the weekend.

Some suspects were successfully released on bond after arrest that same morning, said Swazuri.

Once he and six others including Kenya Railway Managing Director, Atanas Maina were in the cells, Swazuri said EACC announced that the remaining suspects could report to the commission’s officers on Monday morning.

“What was the point of detaining me for 50 hours?” he asked.