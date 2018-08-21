NHIF expands subsidy scheme

The National Hospital Insurance Fund targets to enrol more than 360,000 elderly persons under the Health Insurance Subsidy Programme by 2022 at an annual cost of over Sh2 billion.

Aimed at boosting efforts to achieve universal health coverage, the plan also includes providing free medical cover for orphans, persons living with severe disability and vulnerable people.

NHIF assistant manager in charge of national programmes Juliet Maara (pictured) said the scheme was launched in 2015 on a pilot basis and funded by the World Bank, adding that it had witnessed phenomenal success leading to expanding its scope countrywide.

“We have increased numbers of those covered from 21,000 people to 181,000 as at June 2018. Going forward, we plan to scale up this programme and ensure the elderly and vulnerable persons have comprehensive access to medical services despite their financial limitations,” she said.

The scheme targets Kenyans aged 65 and above.

She said the government took over total funding of the programme from World Bank in the current financial year.

“All the beneficiaries of this programme are covered by the Supa-Cover Scheme and are brought on board through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. The beneficiaries do not pay for the cover nor for the services at the Health facilities,” she said.

She noted that more than nine million Kenyans are still vulnerable and need to be enrolled into the scheme.

Some of the benefits entitled to the beneficiaries include, prescribed laboratory and x-ray investigation services, packaged services which include: Radiological Services (X-rays, MRI, CT-Scan); Oncological Services (Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, brachytherapy for cervix and prostate cancer); Renal Dialysis, Kidney Transplant, Surgical Package (minor, major and special packages and Overseas Treatment- for Health services not available in Kenya.

It is therefore imperative for all Kenyans to ensure the vulnerable people; people living with severe disability and the elderly are all insured for a better and healthy nation.

