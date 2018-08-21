Inmates ‘on hunger strike to protest assault’ at city prison

Kinyuru Munuhe and Kirera Mwiti @PeopleDailyKe

Inmates at the Industrial Area Remand Prison staged a protest yesterday over what they termed as assault and mistreatment by the warders.

They also alleged corruption, poor living conditions, poor meal rations and delay in prosecutions.

Remandees and convicts boycotted breakfast and declined to be taken to court until their grievances are addressed by prison authorities. They vowed to go on hunger strike to press for intervention from the Prisons Service headquarters.

But the prison management denied reports of a strike and dismissed the remandees allegations as “far-fetched”.

Speaking when he toured Naivasha GK Prison, Commissioner General of Prisons Isaya Osugo said the inmates, some of who are on death row, were protesting ongoing searches for contraband goods in prison. He said no inmate had been mistreated as alleged.

“The new officer in charge of the prison is very strict and has sealed all loopholes through which inmates were getting the contraband goods hence the unrest,” he said.

“We have heard about a few cases of unrest in the prison but our officers have managed to address the situation and operations are back to normal,” he added

Osugo said in four years, the number of inmates in prisons 50,000 against the capacity of 20,000, leading to overcrowding.

“Currently, we have expanded our prisons and we can comfortably host 30,000 though the number if slightly over 50,000,” he said.

The allegations by inmates come barely two months after the controversial death of John Kibowen at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

An inquest into the death is ongoing although multiple reports and sources inside the correctional facility indicate he was tortured to death.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons in charge of the facility Samuel Ruto yesterday denied alleged assault of another inmate identified as Nicholas Bahati Mulei, saying he “is in good shape”.

“I was with Bahati a few minutes ago. He was neither assaulted nor is he bedridden. He is in good shape. As a penal institution, we are governed by the rule of law. We are subject to scrutiny by anybody be it the human rights body or the Commission on Administrative Justice. On Kibowen issue, there is an inquest going on,” he said.

Detectives from Industrial Area Police Station recorded statements from several wardens over Kibowen’s death.

And a source privy to the ongoings at the facility seemed to concur with inmates allegations on poor food rations and other issues.

“There are serious concerns of abuse, lack of essential items like tissue paper, soap and toothpaste in this institution. The issue of meals is a concern but more importantly, is the welfare of the remandees and convicts,” said the source.

But Ruto denied claims of “numerous cases” of deaths of inmates at the facility, saying only four deaths had been reported since the beginning of the year.

“We have had about four cases of deaths of terminally ill people. Three of them were referred here from other penal institutions since they were admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital. Claims of torture in this institution are totally outrageous. This is propaganda by a few who want to continue committing crime out there while still in custody by calling Kenyans demanding money and issuing threats,” he maintained.

The correctional facility has a population of 2,767 inmates supervised by 634 officers.