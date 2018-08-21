Uhuru sends goodwill message to Muslims on Eid ul-Adha fete

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday sent a message of goodwill to Muslim faithful as they mark Eid ul-Adha today.

He said the day is important to the Muslim community as it gives them an opportunity to celebrate with family and friends and extend a helping hand to the needy in society.

“Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Adha to reflect on Prophet Abraham’s unwavering obedience when he was asked to sacrifice his son,” he said in a statement from State House, Nairobi, yesterday.

“On behalf of all Kenyans, I send holiday greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters as they celebrate Eid ul-Adha,” he added.

The President urged Kenyans to use the occasion to reflect on the strength they draw from their cultural and religious diversity.

“As Muslim faithful across the nation embark on the solemn festivities, I congratulate each one of them on behalf of the people of Kenya. May Allah accept your sacrifices,” said Uhuru.