Judicial officers stealing millions, says CJ Maraga

Chief Justice David Maraga revealed yesterday that the Judiciary is losing millions of shillings in fines and court bails through judicial officers working in cahoots with cartels.

He said the culprits have been forcing court users to pay them cash instead of using the automated system only to end up pocketing the money.

“We must look inwards and see if there are logs in our own eyes. It has been brought to my attention that there are several judicial officers, who have declined to use the proper channel in remitting the Judiciary revenue,” said the CJ.

Details indicate some judicial officers across the country could be minting millions of shillings by by-passing automated payment procedures that are meant to curb fiddling.

A judiciary source who did not wish to be identified, intimated that rogue officers at the Accounts departments instruct court users to pay cash only to issue them with fake receipts.

“Once you are ordered by court to pay fine or bail, the officers ask you to pay them cash, then you are issued with a fake receipt and the money is not reflected in the Judiciary’s books of accounts. The money thus ends up in individuals’ pockets,” said the source.

Judiciary has bank accounts and M-Pesa platforms where all payments are supposed to be channelled. However, some people in Accounts with the knowledge of crooked magistrates and judges collude to force cash payment then use fake receipts to write release orders which are subsequently forwarded to the Prisons authorities to release suspects.

Correct the mess

Huge revenue losses have been reported in the Judiciary Fines and Forfeiture Account which is used to deposit fines and other penalties paid to the court. It is understood the crooks have also been pocketing money earmarked for depositing to the Judiciary Deposit Accounts for the clients, like cash bails and compensations.

Though more than 90 per cent of the courts have established automated revenue collection systems, many court users are not aware of the existence of the automated payment system and are instructed to pay in cash.

Maraga said he has already gazetted the Judiciary Fund Regulations which are currently pending parliamentary approval to correct the mess.

The regulations are meant to ensure accountability for funds allocated to the Judiciary, safeguard the financial and operational independence of the Judiciary and ensure it has adequate resources for its functions.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is under instructions to expeditiously move and probe the allegations further to enable the CJ deal with the matter conclusively.

“The judiciary is committed in fighting corruption even amongst its members and it unfortunate that my attention has been drawn to a few of our own, I have already ordered the Deputy Chief Justice to look into the matter and come up with recommendations once the probe is over,” said the CJ.

Maraga revealed that the Audit and Risk Management Directorate has completed inspection of several court stations and that officials who are suspected of financial impropriety are under investigations.

“The Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman has been strengthened and disposal of complaints against Judiciary staff have been expedited,” he said.

On the doctrine of separation of powers and the principles of the Independence of the Judiciary and the relationship between the three Arms of Government, Maraga noted that the judiciary was being constantly challenged to “rise to the occasion.”

“We are meeting at a time when the fight against corruption has gathered momentum and to the occasion we shall rise in a manner that is both consistent with the Constitution and also advances public interest. We shall be professional and we urge other actors in the justice chain to be equally diligent and profession,” the CJ said.

The Judiciary was committed to ensuring that all the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes cases brought before the courts are dealt with impartially, expeditiously and in accordance with the law and the evidence presented but equally emphasised the need for expeditious conclusion of cases to ease case backlogs, Maraga said.

Deliver justice

He said speedy trials are an integral part of the fundamental rights of life and liberty in the Constitution as enshrined in Article 26 and in the entire Bill of Rights in Chapter 4.

He accused the Legislature of blackmailing the judiciary through the downward revision of Judiciary funding capped at Sh17.3 billion in the 2018/19 national budgetary policy statement to Sh14.5 billion in the Appropriation Act which he said had left the Judiciary with only Sh50 million for development budget.

Visiting South Africa Chief Justice Mogeong Mogoeng, who officially opened the conference, challenged judges to desist from focusing on personal gain and instead deliver justice equally.

Mogoeng said judges must treat all litigants equally without according undue privileges to the high and mighty.