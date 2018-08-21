NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Five hurt at Kubunguchy driver’s funeral

People Daily August 21, 2018
Kapomboi MCA Bernard Wanjala  at Mt Elgon Hospital, Kitale yesterday. Photo/WILLY MWANGI

Mwangi Willy @PeopleDailyKe

Five people are nursing gunshot wounds after chaos erupted at the funeral service of Douglas Wakachi who was driver to Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy.

The five include three bodyguards of MPs Kibunguchy, Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren) and Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi) who attended the burial in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia county where police were forced to shoot in the air after chaos erupted.

Trans Nzoia’s Kapomboi Ward MCA Bernard Wanjala who was also injured in the fracas,  was rushed to Mt Elgon Hospital in Kitale.

Chaos erupted after Kakamega Sports and Culture executive Robert Makhanu arrived at the funeral forcing his way to a tent where the coffin with  remains of the driver was.

The mourners hastily descended on the county official, accusing him of being involved in the driver’s death, prompting security officers to open fire to disperse the angry crowd.

Wakachi  was shot dead by unknown gunmen in an attack at Soy Highway Motel on August 12.

Trans Nzoia Women’s Rep Janet Nangabo condemned the attack saying the incident should be investigated further and culprits apprehended.

