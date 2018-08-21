Kinoti seizes files at port in surprise raid

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

It was a classic re-enactment of Nikolai Gogol’s timeless classic, The Government Inspector, when Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti arrived in incognito at the Kenya Ports Authority, catching staff unawares.

Tension and anxiety gripped management and staff when Kinoti made the unscheduled visit and seized several files. And just like The Government Inspector’s character, Kinoti travelled incognito.

The DCI boss who led detectives probing tax evasion, cargo theft and entry of contraband goods into the country, personally went into KPA offices and seized dozens of files used to release “suspect goods” at the port.

He stormed KPA headquarters and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices and asked for documents relating to specific containers and loose cargo already released to the owners.

The DCI later in the evening told the People Daily he stormed the two offices “incognito to get first hand information of the magnitude of the rot at the port.” He said he was shocked poisonous rice had been imported, to be released into the local market.

“They have repackaged it into 25 and 50kg bags ready to release the same to the market. Kenyans would be the victims,” he said.

At KPA, the DCI met acting managing director Daniel Manduku and a few officials and later moved to Customs offices where he met KRA chief manager in charge of Port Operations Joseph Kaguru. Later, he met KRA regional coordinator Nicholas Kinoti.

A source said Kinoti visited the Port of Mombasa early morning with a team of five investigators trying to unearth a tax evasion syndicate running into billions of shillings. The sleuths visited a Container Freight Station (CFS) where about one million bags of contraband rice imported from Pakistan have been impounded. The expired rice, seized last month, is now under 24-hour police guard.

Kenya Bureau of Standards condemned the rice as unfit for human consumption by (Kebs) in 2016 but it was yet to be destroyed. The owners were repackaging it into new bags bearing new expiry dates.

One of the detectives involved in the operation said the owners of the rice were also involved in the importation of contaminated sugar.

The detectives also seized dozens of containers ferrying sub-standard cooking oil imported from Malaysia. The oil is short on 20mg/kg of vitamin A required.

The DCI said the rice, originally from Pakistan, had been condemned but somehow found its way to Kenya. The consignment was past its expiry date by three years.

Kinoti said rogue importers were printing new bags transported by water and used to repackage the contaminated rice.

“There are about one million bags of rice stored in some warehouse in Mombasa. We believe some of the toxic rice may have been sneaked into the market,” he said.