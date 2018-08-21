Sugar Millers now safe from relegation after five straight wins

Just who will stop Sony Sugar from their continued upsurge in the 2018 SportPesa Super Premier League (SPL)?

This is the big question after the resurgent Sony, who at the start of the second leg of the current season in June were perched at the bottom of the table, staring at relegation, but have now won five consecutive matches with the latest being at the weekend, this time the sugar-belt side adding Kariobangi Sharks into its list of their victims by pelting them 2-0 at the Camp Toyoyo ground in Jericho.

Sony’s win left pundits believing that had the team produced such a stellar performance right from the start of the season, they would now be among those challenging for the title.

The Awendo-based team is currently placed in the eighth position in the standing with 36 points from 27 matches and although it would appear far-fetched for them to clinch the gong, it is doubtless that they are reaping the fruits of hard work ever since Sylvester Wanyama replaced Salim Babu as Head Coach.

Before their weekend success, Sony had dispatched Ulinzi Stars, Thika United, Mathare United and Sofapaka which lends credence to the fact that they are leaving nothing to chance in registering maximum points in all their remaining fixtures.

Former Gor Mahia striker Enock Agwanda, who struck a brace in Sony’s conquest of Sharks to bring his tally to seven, has demonstrated a high-level of mental fortitude in marksmanship which arguably deserves him a place in the national team.

In the meantime, Posta Rangers newly-found verve after clinching the Kecoso games helped them a great deal in stunning pre-match favourites Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in Kakamega.

Rangers deservedly won the match, Calvin Odongo scoring the lone goal, which now places them in the tenth position in the standings although they must register more positive results to have hopes of winding up among the top five teams at the end of the season.