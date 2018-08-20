5 people including 5 police officers injured  at MP kibungunchy’s driver burial

Five people including a member of county assembly , three bodyguards assigned to MPs and a mourner were shot and injured at the burial Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy’s driver in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia county.

Eye witnesses say, that trouble started when Kakamega Sports CEC Robert Makhanu, arrived at the burial but was heckled away.

Ironically the leaders were attending the funeral service of Douglas Wakachi , who was felled by a hitman’s bullet last week .