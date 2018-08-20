English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

5 people including 5 police officers injured  at MP kibungunchy’s driver burial

K24 Tv August 20, 2018
2,496 Less than a minute

Five people including  a member of county assembly , three  bodyguards assigned to MPs and a mourner were shot  and injured  at the burial Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy’s driver in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia county.
Eye witnesses say, that  trouble started when Kakamega Sports CEC Robert Makhanu, arrived at the burial but was heckled away.
Ironically the leaders were attending the funeral service of Douglas Wakachi , who was felled  by a hitman’s bullet  last week .

Show More

Related Articles

August 20, 2018
2,476

Senators now dismiss claims of bribery demands by businessman Mburu

August 20, 2018
2,477

Madrassa tutor accused of torturing 10 pupils

August 20, 2018
2,496

Mshukiwa wa sakata ya vipakatalishi akitumia jina la Naibu Rais ashtakiwa

August 20, 2018
2,483

Mwalimu adaiwa kuwatesa vibaya watoto mayatima, Kilifi 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.