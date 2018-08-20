Senators now dismiss claims of bribery demands by businessman Mburu

The senate’s committee on county public accounts and investments has denied claims that four senators had solicited a 100 m ksh bribe from Ruaraka land controversial owner Francis Mburu.

Committee chair Moses Kajwang instead termed Mburu’s allegations contained in audio recordings at the directorate of criminal investigations as intimidation to silence the committee.

Senator Kajwang has now asked senate speaker Ken Lusaka to summon Mburu to unearth the truth.