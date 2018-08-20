English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Senators now dismiss claims of bribery demands by businessman Mburu

K24 Tv August 20, 2018
Committee chairman Moses Kajwang. Photo/File

The  senate’s committee on county public accounts and investments has denied claims  that four senators had solicited a 100 m ksh bribe   from Ruaraka land controversial  owner Francis Mburu.
Committee chair  Moses Kajwang instead termed Mburu’s allegations contained in audio recordings at the  directorate of criminal investigations  as intimidation  to silence the committee.
Senator Kajwang  has now asked senate speaker Ken Lusaka to summon Mburu to unearth the truth.

