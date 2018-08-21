EA Wave a collective of five DJ/producers from Nairobi

EA Wave (East African Wave) is a collective of five DJ/producers from Nairobi, namely Ukweli, Sichangi, Hiribae, Nu Fvnk and Jinku. Each cut across genres with unique and individual styles, making their own waves in the industry. Their combined energies and creativity are helping fuel a new creative movement in urban Nairobi – becoming known as #NuNairobi as cited by Fader Magazine, writes Alfayo Onyango

East African Wave is an arts collective involved in the industry of music production, deejaying, visual illustration, graphic design, stage designing, event management and fashion. They are live recording and performing artistes with distinct roles that stretch into sound designing, mixing and mastering.

Their alternative sense of style has enabled them to tour the globe performing in festivals in Europe, Africa and United States. This year, they were featured in Boiler Room’s (a global online music broadcasting platform commissioning and streaming live music sessions around the world) first-ever edition in Kenya as well as Thrift Social’s Made in Kenya mega festival at Uhuru Gardens.

They boast of collaborations with international acts such as Willow Smith, Allan Kingdom and Jojo Abot, among a long list of celebrated names and acts deemed to change the game.

They will be performing at the upcoming Nyege Nyege Festival (four-day international music festival) in Jinja, Uganda before heading to Pretoria, South Africa to represent Kenya in the Homecoming Africa Festival, where acts such as Cassper Nyovest and AKA will perform.

Who is the ring leader of this multi-talented collective?

EA Wave has no ring leader, we have a horizontal approach where everyone has equal say. We are just pushing the best music that we can from the city we live in and love.

Until recently, EA Wave was a collective of six. What led to the exit of Mvroe?

It’s just a decision we all made and he will always be part of us like family. We still make music and hang out.

You are credited for being pioneers of the Nu-Nairobi sound. Can you explain what it entails?

Jinku: NuNairobi is a philosophy of pushing the envelope and working together as a team. It can apply to anyone with this mindset.

Ukweli: It’s the idea that we can make a local and global impact without compromising on our identity; basically being yourself not what is expected of you.

Besides working with huge artistes in Kenya such as Runka, Kagwe Mungai, Sauti Sol and Fena Gitu, what are some of your international collaborations both heard and unheard of?

We can’t jinx this and mention any names until the work is out. Good surprises.

You have hosted events before and made a killing with nights such as Vibe Tribe. Why did you decide to venture into things beyond music?

To be honest, those arose as a way to find avenues for our music outside of being heard on the internet, moving them into a real and tangible space for people to enjoy.

Who manages EA Wave, and how do you keep the collective consistent with no word signing to a major label?

Like we stated earlier, we have no ring leader. The biggest thing is having complete autonomy and control over how the music is presented. We push and celebrate each other, unlike what happens in most circles — it’s just like functioning as a family.

Do you have any hobbies/interests besides making music?

Jinku: I love film, reading and drawing. I hope to really explore that side more this year. Ukweli: Photography and painting were my first ventures into the art world and I still paint, but mostly for myself.

Nu Fvnk: I’m into most creative art forms and activities that are fuelled by youth culture.

What can we expect from the Wave in the near and long-term future?

We don’t know, we just follow the music and that is to really uncover artistes, learn ourselves, as well as grow. There is no specific answer. We wish there was.

Dream collaborations and ambitions?

Jinku: I want to be on the road and travel more, and work with lots of musicians. I am open to all.

Ukweli: Just creating a sustainable career in music not just for myself but for everyone in our field. Too many to mention, but off the top of my head Billie Eilish, SZA or Khalid.

Nu Fvnk: I couldn’t fit that answer in here.

Give a parting shot now to Kenya.

Jinku: Take your time, be patient and always put in the work, consistency is key.

Ukweli: Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do, you just have to want it bad enough.

Nu Fvnk: Out of anybody, you know what you need to do. Listen to yourself more.