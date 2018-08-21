Kenya’s cheapest towns to live in.

Kenya is a fast growing economy fuelled by a knowledgeable and exposed middle class. The urban setting, particularly Nairobi county, contribute largely to the Gross Domestic Product because of good infrastructure and availability of high end jobs. However a recent study has shown that towns upcountry have some of the best investment-worth areas because of their relatively good infrastructure, hospitality,cost of living and improved security. Here are the top 10 favourable towns for investment according to Insight Kenya.

Nakuru

One of the oldest towns in the country, its centrality and cosmopolitan nature attracts people from all quarters in the public and private sector. Statistics show that food in Nakuru is 43 per cent cheaper than in Nairobi. Housing, transportation, education and electricity are also very affordable.

This town has managed to keep the cost of living low which explains a thriving economy particularly in the informal sector. County government investment in infrastructure has also helped forge growth even to its environs.

2. Kitale

Known as the food hub of the country, Kitale town, which is the headquarters of Trans Nzoia County, is also a good place to live and run a business. Kitale is blessed with good weather and a cosmopolitan set-up, factors that appeal to many.

Good infrastructure and proceeds from the farming community have led to rising many development. Top financial institutions and schools are also strutting the ecosystem. Housing, food and even transport within this area is very affordable due to low demand.

3. Eldoret

The north rift town is one of the biggest cities in Kenya. Its relatively good infrastructure and the international airport mostly dealing with cargo have opened up the town to big time recognition. With the huge tracks of farmland, Eldoret has made its economy rise by the day thus embracing modernisation.

Large social amenities and grand businesses are a common landscape in this bustling town which connects Uganda via Busia border. The cost of living is higher than most towns but is still very affordable. Housing is relatively low.

4. Nanyuki

It might be associated with a lot of tourism and white folk frequenting the place due to its proximity to the picturesque Mt Kenya but Nanyuki is manageable in standards.

Due to the predominantly cold weather, food supply from neighbouring counties like Nyeri and Meru have made life seamless for most residents. Housing on average is relatively cheap and entertainment is also affordable depending on area of selection. Overall cost of living is sustainable.

5. Kisii

Situated in the former Nyanza province, this town is also a good place to live in and run a business. It has a growing economy driven by agricultural produce such as tea and coffee.

Medical services are now spread but importantly data shows that housing is cheap but in short supply. Seeing as it is still growing, the town will probably grow externally to meet its population’s demands. Food is also in plenty especially fruits, vegetables and cereals.

6. Kericho

Right in the middle of tea plantations, this town is fast growing with so many industries and SMEs opening up by the day. Situated in the highlands, Kericho is extremely cold but has accommodating folk.

Because of its proximity to towns like Eldoret and Kisumu, food is in plenty. Houses are considerably cheap but being few the demands outweigh supply. To feed demand for housing developments are cropping up around town.

7. Naivasha

This is arguably one of the most sought after destinations in the country. Being a ‘touristic’ town, most of its inhabitants work in hotels, resorts, flower firms and a handful of other locally and internationally owned businesses.

Food and housing is very cheap with manageable transport costs which are dependent on the season. High seasons such as December often command higher transport costs.

8. Thika

The heartbeat of Kiambu County, this town, that is only 40 minutes away from Nairobi, is a hit especially with millenials. A lot of city folk love the serenity and calm of this town. However the biggest sell pint is its general affordability from housing, medi-care and education.

Financial institutions and shopping malls have put spots on this territory. It is surrounded by food growing zones which means its inhabitants are considerably healthy and hardworking.

9. Mombasa

Many would argue that since Mombasa is the tourism capital of the country, that would make it automatically expensive. Indeed, depending on where one sets foot, particularly the south coast, life can be expensive. Mombasa itself is quite affordable never mind its stature in the world map.

Basics like food and housing are not out of reach for many. Transportation is mostly by ferry or tuk-tuk making it all the more affordable. A lot of SMEs are sprouting up because of renewed vigour in the state of business and improving security.

10. Kisumu

The Lakeside City is the third largest in the country and over a century old. Over the years, it has undergone massive transformation thus attracting big investment from government and private sector players including international donors.

Due to access to the world’s freshest water reserve; Lake Victoria and the international airport, many would assume it is expensive.

However, housing and the cost of doing business are quite affordable according to separate reports. This can only be explained by the hundreds of boda-bodas and other small scale traders taking up spaces in the town.