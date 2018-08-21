Let’s pay our debt of honour to ‘visionary and friend’ Kofi Annan

Alberto Leny

Humanity is poorer and the world has suffered a great loss following the departure of international diplomat and peacemaker extraordinaire Kofi Annan.

As we pay tribute to the former UN Secretary-General, the first black African to hold that prestigious but very important position, Kenyans owe him a great honour and appreciation for the massive favour he did to our nation and its citizens.

Were it not for Annan, Kenya would have easily fallen into the deadly trap that threatened to engulf us following the disputed presidential election results 2007 and the protracted post-election violence that ensued. He was the true friend who saved Kenya from a catastrophe.

A valued son of Africa who prominently placed the continent and its people on the global pedestal of democracy, justice and development, his unparalleled intellect, service to mankind, incredible humility and negotiating skills epitomize his remarkable life.

As a career journalist, I interacted with Annan on several occasions where he demonstrated his keen interest in the development of the African people, particularly the youth and women.

As UN chief, he displayed remarkable grasp of global geo-political, development and humanitarian affairs. He was quick to respond to intricate queries on delicate issues with a firm grip on facts and figures, clearly elucidating complex issues in the world.

There was no serious question he would not answer with the grace and poise of a ballerina. The end of violence and advent of peace that Annan brokered and which heralded the coalition government of President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga left an indelible mark on the conscience of our nation and its peoples.

The only way we can repay the hefty debt we owe him is to emulate his character and embellish his impeccable credentials into our national psyche and adopt the principles and of democracy and human rights that were so close to his heart.

Apart from his stellar work on the political front, Annan left a permanent gift for the Kenyan people. The founding chairman of the Nairobi-headquartered Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Kofi inspired the effort dedicated to lifting smallholder farmers from poverty and secure food security.

Twelve years ago he founded AGRA with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), the Rockefeller and some African leaders to unleash the continent’s immense agricultural potential.

Through the Building Bridges Initiative, let us honour this dear friend of Kenya by fully implementing the Kenya National Dialogue and Reconciliation Agreement (National Accord) on constitutional, institutional and legal reforms, land reform, unemployment among the youth, national cohesion and unity, transparency, accountability and addressing impunity.

Fare thee well Papa Kofi Annan.