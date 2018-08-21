EA lawyers advised on negotiating contracts

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

East African lawyers have been asked to prioritise public interest when negotiating contracts with investors in the natural resources sector. East African Development Bank (EADB) Director General Vivienne Yeda urged the lawyers to ensure they avoid undue influence during such negotiations to serve the public well.

She said that the discovery and ongoing exploration of minerals in the region has raised the expectation of communities that resource extraction will result into huge wealth.

“It is critical to ensure that host countries benefit from the exploitation of these natural resources.

The benefits should accrue to the local communities in form of royalties, taxes, dividends, business opportunities, professional jobs and employment for skilled labour,” she added. Yeda spoke at a seminar in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The one-week training forum is facilitated by global law firm, DLA Piper.

DLA Piper Partner, Jay Finkelstein said the firm is pleased to collaborate with EADB to continue the training they started in Kigali, Rwanda.

Yeda said there should be a clear benefit structures which are commensurate with the amount of resources derived for the country.

She said for this to be achieved, taxes and other fiscal rates, environmental and social management in Africa should be comparable to what prevails in advanced economies and should comprise best practice, such as stabilisation clauses.