Alarm bells over Kenya’s Sh5tr debt

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Kenya’s spiraling public debt has hit the Sh5 trillion mark with most of the cash coming from China, a new report shows.

According to the quarterly economic and budgetary review report for the period ending June 30, 2018, which was tabled in the National Assembly last Thursday, the gross public debt increased by Sh632 billion from Sh4.4 trillion as at June 2017 to hit Sh5.3 trillion by June 30 this year.

Following the spike, external debt now stands at 51 per cent and domestic debt at 49 per cent. The report prepared by the National Treasury attributed the hike to external loan disbursements and increased uptake of domestic debt.

During the period under review, cumulative external financing amounted to Sh331.6 billion while domestic borrowing stood at Sh273.7 billion against a target of Sh248.7 billion.

Internal borrowing comprised Sh124.3 billion from commercial banks, Sh172.8 billion from non-banking financial institutions and Sh3 billion from non-residents and a repayment of Sh23.3 billion to the Central Bank. However, as at June 2018, the government had paid Sh226 billion to external creditors out of which Sh142.45 billion or 62.6 per cent was the principal amount and Sh84.4 billion representing 37.4 per cent was interest.

“The net public debt increased by Sh557 billion from Sh3.9 trillion as at the end of June 2017 to Sh4.5 trillion by the end of June 2018,” reads the report. The revelations come after Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge warned in May this year that the government had little headroom left for borrowing.

Njoroge further advised the National Treasury to venture into non-debt financing for development projects to avoid getting into financial crisis.

The new report says that in the last one year, the highest borrowing by the government came from China at Sh324 billion followed by France at Sh7.3 billion, Japan (Sh6.7 billion), Germany (Sh1.6 billion), Belgium (Sh1.5 billion), Spain (Sh1.4 billion) and Italy (Sh1.3 billion). Interestingly, the report indicates that the loan from China will reap Sh27.1 billion in interest.

The external public debt stock comprised multilateral debt (32.9 per cent) Bilateral debt(30.4 per cent), suppliers credit debt (0.6 per cent) and commercial banks debt (36 per cent including international sovereign bond).

“The total debt including the international sovereign bond stood at Sh2.6 trillion for the period ending June 2018,” adds the report. The report reveals that by the end of 2017/2018 financial year, the government had a shortfall of Sh172 billion as the total cumulative revenue amounted to Sh1.4 trillion against a target of Sh1.6 trillion.

The report attributes underperformance by ministries to under-reporting of expenditure for the period under review.

On the other hand, the total expenditure and net lending for the national government amounted to Sh2.1 trillion against a target of Sh2.3 trillion following a shortfall of Sh218.5 billion attributed to low absorption recorded in both recurrent and development expenditures.

Recurrent expenditures for national government amounted to Sh1.2 trillion, excluding Sh37.5 billion for parliament and judiciary against a target of Sh1.4 trillion due to underperformance recorded in operations and maintenance which accounted for Sh127 billion, pension Sh11.1 billion and wages and salaries at Sh 8.9 billion.

Ministerial and other public agencies spent Sh1.4 trillion against a target of 1.6 trillion with recurrent expenditure totalling Sh930.1 billion against a target of Sh1 trillion while development expenditure was Sh473.6 billion against a target of Sh581.5 billion.

The report shows that the expenditures of the Ministry of Education, Teachers Service Commission and ministry of Health accounted for 42 per cent of the total recurrent expenditure while the State department for Interior and ministry of Defence accounted for 10.7 per cent and 10.1 per cent.

On the other hand, the department of transport accounted for the largest share of development expenditures at 21.6 per cent, followed by the ministry of Energy and Petroleum 14.6 per cent, department of infrastructure 15.4 per cent, department of water services 6.8 per cent and the State department for planning and statistics 6.2 per cent.

“The development expenditures by the large ministries were below target because of the non-inclusion of expenditures from the sub-national and some donor-funded projects,” the report says.