Protests flare up in Kampala over MP arrest

Kampala, Monday

Ugandan security forces were deployed in the capital Kampala to stop sporadic protests over the arrest of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, a musician and opposition lawmaker popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Demonstrators burned tyres, threw stones and erected roadblocks, while soldiers and police officers were seen speeding through the city centre in pick-up trucks.

In parts of Kampala, security officers used live bullets and tear gas to disperse protestors chanting the MP’s slogan, ‘People Power. Our power’ while calling for his release.

Several people have been detained, including a Reuters photojournalist covering the protests who has since been released.

Tension has been mounting in Kampala following the detention of Kyagulanyi and reports that he had been tortured while in custody—a claim President Yoweri Museveni denies.

The president yesterday denied reports indicating that Kyagulanyi is gravely ill, calling them “fake news. He said the legislator, does not have any head injuries or bone fractures, according to a report given to him by the UPDF doctors who are treating him from Makindye military barracks where he’s currently remanded.

“Fellow Ugandans, the events that have occurred in the last few weeks are not isolated, and we should not treat them in that manner…We must unite in condemnation but also revive the calls for a national dialogue that will lead to justice, accountability and a new Uganda,” he said.

Museveni’s remarks follows calls by the legislators supporters and a coalition of civil society organisations who want security officers accused of torturing opposition lawmakers to be put on trial.

“The security forces, led by the Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) should provide a list of all their officers that took part in this unprofessional conduct and present them to the courts of law for justice to be attained by all parties affected,” said a statement by the lobbyists.

There have been growing concerns over the health of Kyagulanyi, who was reportedly gravely injured when he was arrested alongside opposition lawmakers last week after being accused of treason.

Kyagulanyi was remanded to the barracks after appearing before the General Court Martial in Gulu, where he was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

His wife Barbie Kyagulanyi, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and the Uganda Human Rights Commission chairperson Meddie Kaggwa —the few who have been allowed access to Kyagulanyi all said the MP bore hallmarks of torture and appeared weak.

Protesters accused the government of arresting and torturing MPs Bobi Wine, Francis Zaake and others who were arrested in Arua last Monday, following a fracas that happened between MP-elect Kassiano Wadri’s supporters and those of NRM candidate Nusura Tiperu. -BBC