Family accuses police of causing kin’s death

A family of a third year student at Kabarak University Edwin Langat from Bomet is demanding answers from police on how their son met his death early this week.

The father of the former 21-year-old Clinical Medicine and surgery student, Leonard Rotich claims traffic police were involved in the death of his son who was heading back to school for his end of course exams.

“I believe that this was not an accident but the act of reckless police officers doing their work the wrong way,” he said.

He wants officers who were involved in pursuit of the vehicle his son was travelling in to be arrested and questioned.

“I believe there was a better way to pursue traffic rule offenders than to expose the lives of passengers to dangers,” he said.

Area OCPD Justus Kitetu said the driver of the vehicle, who was charged with reckless driving, had been rearrested and will be charged for causing the death of the student.

He confirmed the family’s fears that a traffic police officer was in the vehicle and tried to wrestle with the driver for control of the vehicle as he tried to speed off. He said four other passengers were injured during the incident and were treated and discharged.

The officer said the deceased and those injured jumped off the vehicle fearing for the worst as the driver and the traffic officer in plainclothes wrestle for the control of the vehicle.