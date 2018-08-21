Fight for Moi press head slot turns dirty

The battle for the control of retired President Moi’s communication appears far from over after veteran Press Secretary Lee Njiru and former Standard journalist Alex Kiprotich sent two separate statements to newsrooms on Saturday.

The bitter fallout between the aides of the former Head of State came to the fore—again—last Saturday after the two sets of statements of Moi mourning the death of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan emerged.

Kiprotich sent ‘his’ statement at 2pm but a few minutes later, Njiru called journalists to convey the message of the retired President, who held the seat of power for 24 years.

Moi, Njiru said, mourned the death of Kofi Annan saying besides being UN Secretary General, he ably represented the dignity of the black African personality noting that while the world had lost an international crusader for peace and human dignity, Africa had lost an outstanding son.

And, in the statement by Kiprotich, Moi said he had been saddened by the death of Annan adding that his death was not only a loss to Africa but to the rest of the world. He was a public servant who was committed to peace and harmony for all mankind, the statement read.

“His commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue will be his biggest legacy,” it adds.

In an interview with People Daily at his home last week, Njiru accused retired President Moi’s Private Secretary John Lokorio of trying to oust him saying such move was bound to fail because he has a contract in place.

He said Lokorio had hatched a plan to replace him with Kiprotich. Our efforts to reach Lokorio bore no fruit.

“What I learned from Moi is that every person has the capacity to deliver himself from poverty and slavery and never be a cry baby and that when you’re intimidated you start crying; you must fight to the bitter end,” he said.

“Moi taught us that when someone wants to light a big fire, he starts with the dry grass and urged us not to be that dry grass because once he gets that, he will move to the big logs,” he added.

He said that his contract runs until June 30, 2020 adding that there is a possibility of it being renewed since Moi has a lot of confidence in him.