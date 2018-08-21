Findings on coastal ‘beach’ hotel extension out today

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Mombasa County government is expected to issue its findings on whether the hotel under construction at Shanzu area of Mombasa has encroached on a public beach today.

The facility allegedly registered under Weston Hotel, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, has been at the centre of controversy over encroaching on beach and blocking access roads.

The report will also disclose whether the hotel being constructed on 3.28 hectare land has blocked access road to the beach.Lands executive Edward Nyale said yesterday that surveyors have completed mapping works and were compiling the report yesterday.

“We are still investigating whether there is any encroachment on the beach and we hope the report will be ready by tomorrow,” he said.

This came even as it emerged that the county government had stopped Avco Agencies Limited from going on with the construction works last year but it is not clear when the ban was lifted.

Nyale and National Environment Management Authority (Nema) officials, who toured the site to ascertain the extent of encroachment, said they stopped construction last year after the contractor was allegedly found dumping debris on a public road.

The hotel has also attracted attention of the public due to heavy presence of armed security who keep guard around the clock.

Last week, two Mombasa-based journalists Karim Rajan and Laban Waloga were roughed up and temporarily detained at Bamburi Police Station for filming the ongoing works. They were later released without any charges being preferred against them.

Nyale and a team of human rights activists toured the site of the hotel last week where he promised that the county will undertake extensive mapping exercise to establish the alleged encroachment.

“We cannot tell at the moment whether there is encroachment but the sea line has shifted, we will undertake the mapping so that we can know,” he said.