Tobiko maintains no payout for Mau land

Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko has reiterated that the government will not compensate Maasai Mau evictees.

Addressing the press after a four-hour closed-door meeting with Narok county security team on Saturday, Tobiko ruled out compensating anyone, saying Mau encroachment is a monumental criminal act.

“The government cannot compensate for crime. This is a big crime, marked with greed and impunity. In fact, the government is being lenient. In normal circumstances, it jails people for committing crime,” he said.

The meeting was held in Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya’s office.

Tobiko said all title deeds held by various individuals in respect to Mau Forest land were null and void, adding that those claiming to be victims of duping are conspirators.

“No one can make a valid voice for compensation. How can one even make a case that they were duped? How can you claim that you did not know that it was forest land?” posed Tobiko.

He said the Mau has been a subject of five task forces, including the current one, all of which agree that all settlers in the forest should be evicted.

Tobiko defended phase one of the evictions where more than 7,000 people were evicted from the forest recently, saying they were handled in a “judicious manner”.

He also dispelled ongoing talk that the Mau evictions is anchored on 2022 succession politics, stating that the Mau is not about Kenya but the whole of the East African region. “This is not about the Maasai and the Kalenjins. This is an ecological catastrophe that we are all trying to salvage,” he said.

The CS warned former officials of the five group ranches and extended the alert to those of Olkurto and Nkarretta, saying that they must be held accountable for the destruction of the Maasai Mau.

On Wednesday last week, the Narok security team lead by Natembeya issued a 24-hour ultimatum to group ranches officials, former surveyors and registrars, who served in Narok, to surrender to the police and record their statements or risk arrests.

Tobiko said Narok should be marked as a devolved unit for benchmarking on how the coordination of national government should be carried on at the county level. -KNA