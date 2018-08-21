Do more to secure future of our sportsmen, women

At the tail end of his administration at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) former president Sam Nyamweya proposed formation of a footballers welfare association.

However, coming hot on the heels of the federation’s political calendar, Nyamweya’s idea was quickly rendered wishful thinking as opponents focused on getting him out of office.

In the suggestions, the footballers welfare association would include a pension-like fund, a socio-welfare body that would rope in players who would contribute during their careers.

The noble idea was emulated by other sporting entities such as wrestlers, boxers and athletes, who lack competent welfare bodies to help them make prudent financial decisions.

The body was besides offering more regular monthly contribution, support the sportsmen and women through advice on investments, and how to conduct their social lives.

Further, it was to provide players with relevant information, anti-doping clinics and workshops and even economic empowerment supported by industry captains to ensure they spend their hard-earned cash wisely.

Currently, one of Kenya’s best footballers of his generation, Mike Mbaji, is going through horrendous time after his playing career ended but with nothing to fall back on, has descended into penury and substance abuse.

Mbaji, who turned out for Kenya Breweries, Volcano United and Harambee Stars, admits he did not have a financial plan to support him after his glitzy life in football ended.

As he passes the begging bowl around for support, the sports fraternity should worry how their colleagues got to this point. But, Mbaji is not the only local sports personality wallowing in helplessness. Our athletes are worse off.

There are numerous downbeat cases and those depicted positively in the news pages owe their circumstances to their Europe based managers.

The Ministry of Sports has over the years presented policy papers on plans to support active and retired sportsmen and women but nothing has come out of it.

Sports administrators must keep in mind that our athletes are not only important when they compete for the nation or represent their clubs at various points of their playing careers, but should also be enabled to be financially and socially secure and stable. There should be immediate and long- term plans for the sportsmen and women.

The ministry should, in the meantime, come up with ideas on how to help o retired sportsmen and women and make them proud of their careers instead of leaving them habouring memories only captured in their faded shirts and photographs in newspaper cuttings they keep as mementos.

It is also with the players in mind that sports administrators need to up their game, come up with more constructive ideas that support active and retired sportsmen. – The writer is a sports sub editor at People Daily.